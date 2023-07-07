1h ago

WATCH | Shooter who killed 23 at Texas Walmart sentenced to 90 life terms

  • A US judge sentenced a white supremacist to 90 consecutive life terms in prison for 2019 shooting that killed 23 people at a Texas Walmart. 
  • In February Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty and agreed to the life sentences in order to avoid the federal death penalty.
  • The sentencing following two days of testimony from witnesses, which included some of the 22 people who were wounded during the incident. 

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a white supremacist to 90 consecutive life terms in prison for a 2019 shooting in which he killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at a Texas Walmart while targeting Hispanics, the El Paso Times newspaper reported.

The sentencing by US District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso adheres to a plea agreement from February in which shooter Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty to and agreed to 90 consecutive life sentences in order to avoid the federal death penalty.

The shooter still faces Texas state charges that could result in the death penalty.

His federal sentencing followed two days of emotional testimony from witnesses, some of the 22 wounded survivors as well as relatives of the 23 dead who delivered impact statements in the presence of the shooter

"I want you dead," said Genesis Davila, who was 12 years old and present while her soccer coach was killed and her father was wounded.

She looked directly at the shooter on Wednesday and told him, "I hate you so much. Hell has a special place for you," KVIA television reported.

This file handout photo obtained from the El Paso
A US judge sentenced Patrick Crusius to 90 consecutive years in prison for the 2019 Texas Walmart shooting that claimed the lives of 23 people and injured 22 others. File image.
AFP El Paso Police Department/AFP

Thomas Hoffman, who lost his father, Alexander Hoffman, called the shooter an "evil parasite" on Wednesday and said, "You are nothing without your weapon," the Dallas Morning News reported.

Prosecutors said the shooter drove more than 1 000 kilometres overnight from suburban Dallas to the border city of El Paso, carrying out the massacre on 3 Augugust 2019, with a Romanian derivative of the AK-47 and hollow-point ammunition.

Just before the assault, the shooter posted on the internet a manifesto that declared, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."

The shooter's attorney, Joe Spencer, said he could not comment until after sentencing. At the time of the guilty plea in February, Spencer told reporters, "There are no winners in this case. He's going to be serving 90 consecutive life sentences."

