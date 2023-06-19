55m ago

WATCH | Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing

  • A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing.
  • The US coastguard confirmed that they were searching for the vessel on Monday. 
  • It remains unclear how many people on onboard the vessel.

A submersible vessel used to take tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic has gone missing, triggering a search-and-rescue operation, the US coastguard said Monday.

It was not immediately known how many people are on the vessel, operated by a company called OceanGate Expeditions.

"Yes, we're searching for it," said an official from the US Coastguard Rescue Coordination Center in Boston.

On its website OceanGate Expedition says an expedition to the Titanic site was "currently underway."

In a statement quoted by CBS News and other media outlets, OceanGate Expeditions said:

Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families

It was not known if any tourists were onboard. The Guardian newspaper said there were five people on the vessel.

OceanGate was not immediately reachable. 

In the statement it added that it was "deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

WATCH | First ever full digital scan of the Titanic shipwreck released

The Canadian Coast Guard said it is taking part in the search effort with a fixed wing plane and a ship sent to the search area.

The Titanic hit an iceberg and sank in 1912 during its maiden voyage from England to New York with 2 224 passengers and crew on board. More than 1 500 people died in the tragedy.

The wreckage is in two main pieces 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, under 12 500 feet of water. It was found in 1985 and remains a source of fascination and a lure for nautical experts and underwater tourists.

