WATCH | Smoke billows above Kabul after US military strike

The United States carried out a military strike on Sunday in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted suspected ISIS-K militants. They said they were citing initial information and cautioned it could change.

Witnesses, on Sunday afternoon, reported an explosion near Kabul airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Two witnesses said the blast appeared to have been caused by a rocket that struck a house in an area to the northern side of the airport, but there was no immediate confirmation.

Later on Sunday, The US confirmed it had carried out a drone strike against a vehicle threatening the Kabul airport that had been linked to the regional Islamic State chapter.

"US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat" to Hamid Karzai International airport, said Bill Urban, a spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM).



"Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," he said, adding that there were "no indications at this time" of civilian casualties.

- Additional reporting by AFP