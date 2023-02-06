21m ago

WATCH | Speed 'shopping' as thieves drive car into shopping mall

Police are searching for suspects who drove a car through a shopping mall, a CNN video showed.

The incident happened in Vaughn, about 30km north of the Toronto city centre.

According to CBC - Toronto, the two suspects were caught on camera taking a stolen car for a joyride through a shopping mall near Toronto, Canada. 

Security footage released by police shows the car crash through a door and drive through the complex before stealing some devices from an electronics store. They would eventually leave by crashing through a different glass entrance.

Fox 10 reported that the suspects drove the car through the doors of Vaughan Mills mall in the early hours of 1 February.


