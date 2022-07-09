23m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Protesters have stormed the president's house in Sri Lanka.
  • The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
  • The president's whereabouts could not immediately be confirmed.


Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo stormed the president's official residence and his secretariat on Saturday amid months of mounting public anger over the country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from local TV news NewsFirst channel showed.

Thousands of protesters also broke open the gates of the sea-front presidential secretariat, which has been the site of a sit-in protest for months, and entered the premises, TV footage showed.

Military personnel and police at both locations were unable to hold back the crowd, as they chanted slogans asking President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.

Two defence ministry sources said President Rajapaksa was removed from the official residence on Friday for his safety ahead of the planned rally over the weekend.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday summoned an emergency party leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution, his office said in a statement.

He has also requested the speaker to summon parliament, the statement said.

Wickremesinghe has also been moved to a secure location, a government source told Reuters.

A Facebook livestream from inside the president's house showed hundreds of protesters, some draped in flags, packing into rooms and corridors, shouting slogan's against Rajapaksa.

Hundreds also milled about on the grounds outside the colonial-era white-washed building. No security officials were visible.

At least 21 people, including two police were injured and hospitalised in the ongoing protests, hospital sources told Reuters.

ECONOMIC COLLAPSE

The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The crisis comes after Covid-19 hammered the tourism-reliant economy and slashed remittances from overseas workers, and has been compounded by the build-up of huge government debt, rising oil prices and a ban on the import of chemical fertilisers last year that devastated agriculture.

Many blame the country's decline on President Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Thousands of people swarmed into Colombo's government district, shouting slogans against the president and dismantling several police barricades to reach Rajapaksa's house, a Reuters witness said.

Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, the witness said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the president's whereabouts.

Despite a severe shortage of fuel that has stalled transportation services, demonstrators packed into buses, trains and trucks from several parts of the country to reach Colombo to protest the government's failure to protect them from economic ruin.

Discontent has worsened in recent weeks as the cash-strapped country stopped receiving fuel shipments, forcing school closures and rationing of petrol and diesel for essential services.

Sampath Perera, a 37-year-old fisherman took an overcrowded bus from the seaside town of Negombo 45 km (30 miles) north of Colombo, to join the protest.

"We have told Gota over and over again to go home but he is still clinging onto power. We will not stop until he listens to us," Perera said.

He is among the millions squeezed by chronic fuel shortages and inflation that hit a record 54.6% in June.

Political instability could undermine Sri Lanka's talks with the International Monetary Fund seeking a $3 billion bailout, a restructuring of some foreign debt and fund-raising from multilateral and bilateral sources to ease the dollar drought.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sri lanka
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about government trimming the temporary R1.50 general fuel levy subsidy to 75 cents this month?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The R1.50 fuel subsidy wasn't enough relief from the start
24% - 46 votes
We need better interventions, I can't go on like this
52% - 99 votes
It is what it is, consumers are on their own
24% - 46 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.82
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,743.18
0.0%
Silver
19.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
0.0%
Platinum
899.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.02
+2.2%
Top 40
62,107
+0.5%
All Share
68,327
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,789
+1.8%
Industrial 25
83,493
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,874
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo