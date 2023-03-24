WATCH | Strong winds suck teacher out of Los Angeles classroom

A teacher in Los Angeles got sucked out of her classroom by powerful winds shown in a video taken by a high school student on Thursday.
The teacher opened the door after hearing loud noises outside.
20m ago
A teacher in Los Angeles got sucked out of her classroom by powerful winds shown in a video taken by a high school student on Thursday.
The teacher opened the door after hearing loud noises outside.
1h ago
20 Mar
23 Sep 2022
15 Mar
14 Mar
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
23 Mar
23 Mar
20 Mar
17 Mar