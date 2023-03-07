WATCH | Studies confirm NASA can stop asteroids from hitting Earth

There's a long list of things we all need to worry about in 2023 but apparently, an asteroid hitting Earth isn’t one of them.

At least not in most cases.

FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal spoke with a University of Maryland researcher about why.

Asteroids, sometimes called minor planets, are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.

According to NASA, the current known asteroid count is 1 267 147.

Most of this ancient space rubble can be found orbiting our Sun between Mars and Jupiter within the main asteroid belt.

According to NASA, asteroids range in size from Vesta – the largest at about 530km in diameter – to bodies that are less than 10 m across.

The total mass of all the asteroids combined is less than that of Earth's Moon.



