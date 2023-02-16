1h ago

WATCH | Survivors rescued from rubble in Turkey and Syria days after earthquake struck

A 13-year-old boy was rescued in Antakya, Turkey, over a week after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the area. Rescue workers crowded around the rubble under which the boy was trapped for over 200 hours. 

A 37-year-old woman recovers in hospital after spending over 100 hours trapped under rubble. A wardrobe fell on top of the woman as her apartment building crashed down around her during the earthquake. 


In Adiyaman, a 77-year-old was rescued by several people after being trapped under the rubble for 212 hours. 


On 14 February, two people were rescued in Hatay, Turkey. 


turkeysyriaearthquakenatural disaster
