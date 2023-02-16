WATCH | Syrians in rebel-held areas battle against harsh conditions without aid after earthquake

Syrians in the town on Jandaris were forced onto the street after their homes were destroyed by an earthquake last week.

"The cold is killing us," says one survivor.

"My children are getting sick from the cold. I can't imagine a situation worse than this," says another survivor.

Jandaris is a rebel-held town in northern Syria. 3 900 families have been left without shelter in earthquake-devastated areas. Survivors in opposition-held areas in the north-west say no aid has reached them yet.

The trauma of more than 10 years of a brutal civil war makes recovery from the recent earthquake all the more difficult.

"Aid must get through from all sides... to all routes without any restrictions," Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General said.

Search and rescue efforts were called off after 5 days in rebel-held areas due to a lack of resources.



