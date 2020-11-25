1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Tech the catalyst as sports venues around the world adjust to Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Temperature checks in Japan, a disinfectant tunnel in Israel, and timed entry in Australia.

These are just a few of the ways sports venues around the world are adjusting their businesses in pandemic times.

As fans trickle back into stadiums, tech companies have stepped in to help create safer environments for them.

Kim Damron, the president and CEO of an analytics company called Paciolan, said: "The one thing we're seeing now is whether you are the Olympics, college football or the NBA, we're all working twenty times harder to get fans in and the fans want to be there so I do feel more optimistic than I have as these events continue to add fans."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Melanie Verwoerd | Why Covid-19 economic measures are just band aids
Virus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues by 60% - IATA
Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective
Read more on:
coronavirussport
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 933 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1748 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 9650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.23
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
18.12
(-0.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.42)
Gold
1810.00
(+0.06)
Silver
23.39
(+0.58)
Platinum
958.00
(+0.05)
Brent Crude
47.84
(+3.78)
Palladium
2323.00
(-0.12)
All Share
57595.82
(-0.29)
Top 40
52851.98
(-0.37)
Financial 15
11520.66
(-1.32)
Industrial 25
79960.90
(-0.21)
Resource 10
52482.69
(-0.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20330.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo