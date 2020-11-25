WATCH | Tech the catalyst as sports venues around the world adjust to Covid-19

Temperature checks in Japan, a disinfectant tunnel in Israel, and timed entry in Australia.

These are just a few of the ways sports venues around the world are adjusting their businesses in pandemic times.

As fans trickle back into stadiums, tech companies have stepped in to help create safer environments for them.

Kim Damron, the president and CEO of an analytics company called Paciolan, said: "The one thing we're seeing now is whether you are the Olympics, college football or the NBA, we're all working twenty times harder to get fans in and the fans want to be there so I do feel more optimistic than I have as these events continue to add fans."