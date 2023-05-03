42m ago

WATCH | Teenaged driver nearly hits officer in wild crash on US highway

A 17-year-old driver hit a police officer's vehicle - and very nearly the officer himself - while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The local police department said a patrol officer was on a routine traffic stop with a grey 2012 BMW 750 Series when the 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was travelling northbound a high speed and lost control of the vehicle.

"The BMW spun around and crossed the median, striking the community member's vehicle and then the officer's vehicle. The officer was struck and nearly killed," police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with minor injuries not considered to be life-threatening and has since been released from the hospital.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and the two passengers sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile was charged with reckless driving, the police said.


