WATCH | The moment a mysterious spiral appeared in the night-sky

Talia MacDonald and Paul Hayes were driving a remote northern highway when an awe-inspiring spiral stopped them in their tracks. The phenomenon seems to have been caused by a SpaceX rocket launch dumping its fuel.
19 Apr
Share
19 Apr
Talia MacDonald and Paul Hayes were driving a remote northern highway when an awe-inspiring spiral stopped them in their tracks. The phenomenon seems to have been caused by a SpaceX rocket launch dumping its fuel.
19 Apr
17 Apr
16 Apr
11 Apr
05 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE