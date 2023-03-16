WATCH | The moment Russian fighter jet crashes into US drone after spraying fuel at it

The United States military has released footage it says is of an unsafe intercept of a US drone by a Russian jet over the Black Sea.



The US on Tuesday alleged that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with one of its Reaper surveillance drones in international airspace, forcing it to crash into the sea. Russia denied it deliberately brought the unmanned aerial vehicle down.

The declassified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the US military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.



Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday.

US officials told Russia's ambassador to the United States that Moscow has to be more careful when flying in international airspace, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

*Additional reporting by Al Jazeera



