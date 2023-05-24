WATCH | The small prosthetic workshop helping war-wounded Ukrainians rebuild their lives

The Unbroken National Rehabilitation Centre in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv says it has treated more than 12 000 Ukrainians, including over 500 children, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.



It estimates around 5 000 people have lost limbs and need prosthetics.



The facility has a small prosthetic workshop where more than 100 service members and civilians have been fitted with prosthetics in the past six months.



Staffing is an issue as the number of wounded keeps rising every day. Russia has mobilised extra forces into its invasion of Ukraine and experts say the relentless fighting in the east of the country is reminiscent of the trench warfare of World War One.



