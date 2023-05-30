1h ago

Share

WATCH | Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison in Texas

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud in connection to her blood-testing company, Theranos.
  • Holmes was sentenced to serve 11 years in jail, beginning 30 May.
  • She and her co-accused, Ramesh Balwani, were fined $452 million, to be paid to the victims of the fraud.

Disgraced biotech star Elizabeth Holmes began serving her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in a Texas prison on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was seen arriving at the minimum-security federal prison for women inmates in Bryan, Texas, near Houston.

She was ordered to begin serving prison time at the facility on Tuesday after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction.

"We can confirm Elizabeth Holmes has arrived at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan... and is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons," the authority said in a brief statement.

Holmes became a star of Silicon Valley when she said her start-up was perfecting an easy-to-use test kit that could carry out a wide range of medical diagnostics with just a few drops of blood.

As founder of Theranos, Holmes became a tech celebrity, winning investments from top politicians and some of the world's richest people, including media baron Rupert Murdoch, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and pharmacy chain Walgreens.

Theranos also became famous for the notable figures on its board of directors, including former top US government officials Henry Kissinger, George Shultz and Jim Mattis.

But the fortune of the Stanford University dropout flamed out after a Wall Street Journal investigation into the validity of the tests.

Holmes had a child shortly before her trial and has had a second since her conviction.

In addition to her prison sentence, she and former top Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have been ordered to pay $452 million to the bilked investors.

Balwani was sentenced to nearly 13 years and currently serves at a federal prison in California.

A federal judge recommended that Holmes serve her sentence at the all-female minimum security facility in Bryan, which is not far from where she grew up in Houston.

According to The Wall Street Journal, most inmates at Bryan were convicted of white-collar crimes, low-level drug offences and harbouring illegal immigrants.

Holmes could live in a cell with as many as three other inmates.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
theranoselizabeth holmes
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 2654 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 666 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

10h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

9h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.69
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.44
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
21.13
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.83
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,019.81
-1.0%
Palladium
1,407.08
-1.6%
Gold
1,959.20
+0.8%
Silver
23.19
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.07
+0.2%
Top 40
70,921
-0.7%
All Share
75,940
-0.9%
Resource 10
67,062
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,731
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,358
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo