WATCH | 'This is alarming': Latest data released from UN shows 'record-high coca cultivation'

Coca cultivation hit a record high by soaring 35% from 2020 to 2021, a UN report showed Thursday, amid new cocaine trafficking hubs emerging in southeastern Europe and Africa.
Global cocaine manufacturing already reached an estimated 2,000 tons by 2020, FRANCE 24 reports.
