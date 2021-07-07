WATCH | Three Hong Kong teens charged with terror bomb plot

The three teenagers were arrested along six other people during an operation to dismantle an attempt to place bombs around Hong Kong.

The group allegedly tried to make a high-powered explosive from a hostel room.

The group has been charged with terror offences.

A 15-year-old boy was among three Hong Kong teenagers charged with terror offences on Wednesday over an alleged bomb plot, in a case that exposed the deep political fissures coursing through the finance hub.

Hong Kong police arrested nine people on Monday in an operation that they said dismantled an attempt to place bombs across the city.

The group allegedly tried to make TATP, a high-powered explosive, from a hostel room although police say the plot was dismantled before it could fully develop.

On Wednesday police charged three alleged cell members aged 19, 17 and 15.

The 15-year-old is the youngest person charged yet under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong one year ago.

The trio were denied bail and remanded in custody pending further investigations.

At a court hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer of the 15-year-old said her client had given three hours of video testimony to police without a lawyer present.

"He was told by the officers that he wouldn't need a lawyer when his mother was there," the lawyer said.

The lawyer also said her client was forced to unlock his mobile phone by officers who pulled his hair and verbally threatened him.

Six of the nine people arrested on Monday were secondary students, with the other three a driver, a member of university staff, and a secondary school worker.

The remaining six were granted police bail.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong is a deeply polarised city after huge and often violent democracy protests convulsed the city for months in 2019.

China has responded with an authoritarian crackdown, taking a more direct role in how the city is run and stamping out dissent.

The national security law has radically changed the city's political and legal landscape.

More than 120 people have been arrested under the law with those convicted facing up to life in prison.

It has successfully curbed protests, but many residents in the city of 7.5 million still seethe under Beijing's rule.