WATCH | Tight security, including the National Guard at the US Capitol

The US Capitol is open to lawmakers and staff, but under tight police and military security, including the National Guard.

A huge fence also rings the Capitol building as a new precautionary measure after a mob broke into Congress, ransacking offices and fighting with police last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence on last week's invasion of Congress by her husband's supporters, complaining that she has been unfairly treated.

"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me - from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she wrote, without specifying the attacks.