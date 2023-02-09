WATCH | Toddler saved from rubble 79 hours after Turkey, Syria quake and other extraordinary rescues

A two-year old boy was rescued on Thursday from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern city of Antakya, in Turkey, 79 hours after a massive earthquake struck the area this week, killing more than 19 000 people in Turkey and Syria.



Footage from Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) showed rescue workers looking into a narrow opening in the debris of a building in Antakya and pulling out the boy as he wept.

A worker from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) carried the boy away and handed him over to health workers, as bystanders filmed the rescue on their phones.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the earthquakes centred in southern Turkey, having to endure cold weather and a lack of resources, with hopes fading of many more people being found alive in the ruins.

But while hope is fading to find survivors, rescuers are relentlessly searching.



A young Syrian boy smiled and started to play with rescue workers who pulled him from the rubble of a building that was destroyed following deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria pic.twitter.com/kM3Qt4UqvG — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

A two-year-old boy named Mert was rescued alive from the rubble after 79 hours of the earthquake.



?? Hatay #earthquake pic.twitter.com/9VGs2mJyxC — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) February 9, 2023





"I can't drink water, I haven't yet been examined."



A 5-year-old boy called Hazal was rescued from the rubble 72 hours later in Hatay. This was Little Hazal's response to the question, "Do you want water?" pic.twitter.com/jIDIAf7h16 — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) February 9, 2023

Our SAR teams rescued a 63-year-old named Mehmet alive from the rubble.



?? Hatay, Iskenderun#PrayForTurkey #StandWithTurkey pic.twitter.com/91MFoPoly2 — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) February 9, 2023











