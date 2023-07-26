1h ago

WATCH | Top of New York City crane crashes into street, injuring six

  • Six people have been injured in New York as a construction crane caught fire and collapsed during the morning rush hour. 
  • The incident occurred near Hudson Yards, causing emergency vehicles to block surrounding streets, impacting traffic.
  •  New York City has adopted stringent safety measures for cranes, but the cause of the accident is yet to be fully determined. 

Six people were injured in New York on Wednesday when the top portion of a construction crane caught fire and crashed into a Manhattan street during the morning rush hour, authorities said.

Firefighters and rescue personnel arrived at the scene just as the crane fell, apparently responding to the blaze that had erupted in the cabin and caused it to topple.

The incident unfolded at about 07:30 (1130 GMT) in the area of 10th and 11th Avenues and West 41st and 42nd streets, near the Hudson Yards complex, the New York City Police Department said on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The NYPD urged people to avoid the area, as emergency vehicles blocked the surrounding streets and snarled traffic through the nearby Lincoln Tunnel to New Jersey.

Unverified video footage posted on social media showed the top section of the crane snapping, then grazing a nearby building as it fell to the street, along with a 16-ton load of concrete it was lifting. At the same time, thick, black smoke can be seen billowing from the crane's cabin.

The six people who were injured included two firefighters. All of them sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

"As you see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference at the scene.

Debris from a crane collapse sit in the road as p
Debris from a crane collapse sit in the road as police, firefighters and emergency personnel gather at the scene in midtown Manhattan on July 26, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The crane operator, who was uninjured, tried to extinguish the fire before getting out of the cabin, fire officials said. Still, the heat weakened a cable helping support the arm of the crane, apparently causing it to buckle.

City officials said that the contractors on the construction site of the 54-floor mixed-use building where the accident occurred had all of the required permits.

In recent years, New York City has adopted more stringent safety measures for the towering cranes used to erect the massive buildings that define the skyline of the country's most populous city.

Civilians are kept back as police, firefighters an
Civilians are kept back as police, firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene of a crane collapse in midtown Manhattan on July 26, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday's accident came 15 years after a crane collapsed in the Turtle Bay neighbourhood of Manhattan's East Side, killing seven people. More recently, a crane collapsed in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood in 2016, killing a pedestrian, injuring three others and crushing cars parked on the street.


