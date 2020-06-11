9m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Toppled Colston statue recovered from Bristol Harbour

  • The statue was pulled down on Sunday.
  • According to Bristol Council, it will form part of their museums collection.
  • It was pulled out on Thursday morning with Bristol Council sharing the hoist on Twitter.

The now retrieved statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was thrown into Bristol Harbour last week will be moved to a secure location, after which it will form part of a museum exhibit.

The statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters as thousands of people continue to gather across the United Kingdom to march against racism following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

During Sunday's protest, protesters could be seen cheering and dancing on top of it before being taken to the Bristol Harbour and tossed in.

The council tweeted a video of the statue being hoisted out of the sea. The caption read, in part, that it would be taken to "a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection". 

Read more on:
united kingdomproteststatueracism
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6151 votes
Cricket
12% - 1772 votes
Soccer
23% - 3408 votes
Golf
7% - 1051 votes
Other
15% - 2232 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

1h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-1.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.84)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(-1.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.99)
Gold
1731.72
(-0.08)
Silver
17.86
(-0.46)
Platinum
836.13
(+1.44)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1929.00
(+0.91)
All Share
53352.64
(-0.60)
Top 40
48900.49
(-0.62)
Financial 15
10754.91
(-1.29)
Industrial 25
72691.51
(-0.92)
Resource 10
49175.29
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo