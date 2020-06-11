WATCH | Toppled Colston statue recovered from Bristol Harbour

The statue was pulled down on Sunday.

According to Bristol Council, it will form part of their museums collection.

It was pulled out on Thursday morning with Bristol Council sharing the hoist on Twitter.

The now retrieved statue of slave trader Edward Colston, which was thrown into Bristol Harbour last week will be moved to a secure location, after which it will form part of a museum exhibit.

The statue was pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters as thousands of people continue to gather across the United Kingdom to march against racism following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

During Sunday's protest, protesters could be seen cheering and dancing on top of it before being taken to the Bristol Harbour and tossed in.

The council tweeted a video of the statue being hoisted out of the sea. The caption read, in part, that it would be taken to "a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection".