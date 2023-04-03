WATCH | Tornadoes kill dozens, devastate communities in the US

The death toll from a major storm system that lashed the south-central and eastern United States with devastating winds and destructive tornadoes rose to at least 32, officials said.



On Friday, the storm had sent multiple tornadoes – some of exceptional size and power – sweeping through Arkansas, including in the capital Little Rock, where they killed at least five people, the state's governor said according to AFP.

Tornadoes are common in the United States, especially in the centre and south of the country.



