WATCH | Trucker protests block new Canada-US border crossing

A Canadian trucker protest against Covid-19 health rules has closed down a third Canada-US border crossing, in the central province of Manitoba, police said on Thursday.

"A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles [and] farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down," federal police tweeted.

Key border checkpoints in Alberta and Ontario have been blocked by the truckers for several days.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.