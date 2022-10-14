1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Trump calls 6 January probe a 'witch hunt,' does not address subpoena

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Donald Trump said the 6 January committee failed to examine "the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election".
  • Trump said the committee failed to go after people that created the fraud.
  • He said the committee had no due process, cross examination, and no 'real' Republican members.

Former US president Donald Trump on Friday denounced the congressional investigation into the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters as a "show trial" and a "witch hunt."

Trump, in a letter to Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the 6 January committee, did not address the subpoena for him to testify that was issued by the House panel on Thursday.

Instead, the former Republican president repeated his criticisms of the committee and his false claims that the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden was "rigged and stolen."

"You have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump wrote.

"The Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before," he said. "There is no Due Process, no Cross-Examination, no 'real' Republican members, and no legitimacy since you do not talk about Election Fraud.

Trump said:

It is a Witch Hunt of the highest level, a continuation of what has been going on for years.

He also defended the rioters who attacked Congress on 6 January 2021 as it was certifying Biden's election victory, calling them "patriots" and "concerned American citizens."

"You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right," Trump said. "These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow."

The January 6 panel, holding what is expected to be its final hearing before the November midterm elections on Thursday, voted to subpoena Trump to testify.

Trump responded with a post on his Truth Social platform but did not say whether he would agree to appear.

"Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?" he said. "Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?"

The New York Times reported that Trump has been telling aides that he favors testifying if he can do so live, but it is unclear whether the committee would grant such a demand.

Subpoenas from the panel have proved difficult to enforce, with former White House aide Steve Bannon the only person convicted of contempt of Congress so far for refusing to comply.

Across eight hearings in the summer the 6 January panel has unveiled reams of evidence showing the former president's involvement in a labyrinthine series of connected schemes to overturn the election.

Trump, who urged his supporters in a fiery speech near the White House on 6 January to "fight like hell," was impeached for inciting the mob to storm Congress to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Biden.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscapitol attack
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 1836 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
46% - 5054 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 106 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
36% - 3998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,645.06
-1.3%
Silver
18.25
-3.4%
Palladium
1,997.99
-5.1%
Platinum
899.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
94.57
+2.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14h ago

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo