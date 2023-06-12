1h ago

Share

WATCH | Trump flies to Florida to face charges in documents case

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump is expected to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday, 13 June. 
  • He faces charges of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them.
  • His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity among Republican voters, and opinion polls show him ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination.

Former president Donald Trump flew to Miami on Monday to face criminal charges of unlawfully keeping US national-security documents and lying to officials who tried to recover them, in a case that so far has powered rather than hampered his re-election hopes.

Trump is scheduled to be in a Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday at 15:00 for an initial appearance in the case. He has proclaimed his innocence and vowed to continue his campaign to regain the presidency in the 2024 election.

Trump, who turns 77 on Wednesday, left his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey by motorcade and flew from Newark on his private jet to Miami. Supporters gathered nearby for a noon rally at a Miami golf club he owns, where he was due to stay the night.

"I hope the entire country is watching what the radical left are doing to America," he wrote on his Truth Social social-media platform before his plane, emblazoned with the name TRUMP, took off at 12:17 for the less than three-hour flight.

READ | 'You're dealing with crazy lunatics,' Trump tells supporters after explosive indictment

His legal woes have yet to dent his popularity among Republican voters, and opinion polls show him far ahead of his rivals for the party's presidential nomination. So far, they have largely sided with him.

He spoke to an enthusiastic crowd in Georgia over the weekend and his campaign said he would make a statement on Tuesday night, when he returns to New Jersey.

With memories fresh of the 6 January 2021, assault by Trump supporters on the US Capitol, officials have raised security concerns. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, was due to discuss security at a 14:00 press conference.

Case against him

Special Counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of taking thousands of papers containing some of the nation's most sensitive national-security secrets when he left the White House in January 2021 and storing them in a haphazard manner at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate, according to a grand jury indictment released last week.

Photos included in the indictment show boxes of documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a bathroom and strewn across a storage-room floor.

The indictment alleges Trump lied to officials who tried to get them back.

Trump is the first former or current president to face criminal charges, but legal experts say that does not prevent him from running for president - or taking office even if he is found guilty.

Former US President Donald Trump is expected in co
Former US President Donald Trump is expected in court on Tuesday to face fresh criminal charges.
Getty Images Getty Images

Legal experts, including Trump's former attorney general William Barr, say the case is a strong one. The charges include violations of the Espionage Act, which criminalizes unauthorized possession of defense information, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Any federal trial in Florida may not take place until after the November 2024 presidential election. Trump also is due to go on trial in March 2024 in a separate case in New York state court, stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump accuses Democratic President Joe Biden of orchestrating the federal case to undermine his campaign. Biden has kept his distance from the case and declines to comment on it.

Smith, the special counsel leading the prosecution, is given a greater degree of independence than other Justice Department prosecutors, to try to minimize political factors. He is also investigating Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.

(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Jacqueline Thomsen; Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Does your home insurance cover you for earthquake damage?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we are protected
40% - 400 votes
No, but this was a wakeup call
20% - 199 votes
I can't afford home insurance
40% - 402 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.21
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.97
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
991.07
-1.4%
Palladium
1,351.10
+2.8%
Gold
1,957.47
-0.2%
Silver
24.07
-0.9%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
70,969
-0.9%
All Share
76,282
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,627
-2.7%
Industrial 25
103,299
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,605
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo