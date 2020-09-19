WATCH | Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'led an amazing life'

US President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "amazing life" led by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg from the campaign trail on Friday, after learning that the liberal icon had died.

Trump, campaigning in Minnesota, was on stage at a rally when the news of the hugely popular justice's death broke, and was informed of her passing by reporters after his speech.

"She just died?" he said, according to a pool report. "I didn't know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say?"

The US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.