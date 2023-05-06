48m ago

Share

WATCH | Trump video deposition in civil rape trial made public

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A video of sworn testimony given by former president Donald Trump in a US rape and defamation lawsuit against him was made public.
  • The footage shows Trump being asked about his infamous comments in the "Access Hollywood" tape leaked before the 2016 election.
  • The video also shows Trump mistaking E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in an old photograph.

A video of sworn testimony given by former president Donald Trump in a US rape and defamation lawsuit against him was made public on Friday.

The footage, some of which was aired in court this week, shows Trump being asked about his infamous comments in the "Access Hollywood" tape leaked before the 2016 election.

Trump says during the deposition recorded in October 2022 that his comments that famous people had license to sexually assault women was "historically" true "over the last million years".

"I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately," Trump says under questioning from the lawyer of his accuser E. Jean Carroll.

"And you consider yourself to be a star?" asks the attorney, Roberta Kaplan. "I think you can say that, yeah," Trump responds.

The video also shows Trump mistaking Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in an old photograph.

"It's very blurry," Trump says, after his lawyer pointed out his mistake.

Trump reiterates his claim that he does not know who Carroll is and repeats several times that "she's not my type."

Members of the press petitioned the judge presiding over the civil trial for the release of the video who ruled it was up to the parties.

Carroll sued Trump last year alleging that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s.

She also claims that he defamed her when he accused her of lying after she went public with the allegation in 2019.

Trump has repeatedly and strenuously denied the allegations and has not been criminally prosecuted over them.

Carroll's suit seeks unspecified damages for psychological trauma and other harm and asks that Trump retract his comments.

Lawyers for both sides rested their case on Thursday and the nine-person jury is expected to reach a verdict next week.

The case is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, as the 76-year-old Republican seeks a return to the White House in next year's election.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty in a criminal case related to a hush-money payment made to a porn star just before the 2016 vote.

Trump is also being investigated over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House and his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on 6 January, 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpe jean carrollus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 331 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 393 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
66% - 1432 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
+1.7%
Palladium
1,490.53
0.0%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo