Former US president Donald Trump's attorney says he will appeal after a jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.



The nine-member jury awarded Carroll about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours. It rejected Trump's denial that he assaulted Carroll and ruled in her favour. The jury of six men and three women was required to reach a unanimous verdict to find him liable, Reuters reported.