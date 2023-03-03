WATCH | Tunnel discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid could hold secret to Khufu’s burial chamber.

Scientists have discovered a hidden passage inside Egypt's Great Pyramid, the authorities announced on Thursday, part of a seven-year international research project.
The passage is nine metres in length and more than two metres in width, the antiquities ministry said in a statement.
Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa told reporters at the ancient site in Giza also known as the Khufu, or Cheops, pyramid, that the "gabled corridor" with a triangular ceiling "was found on the northern face of the Great Pyramid of King Khufu".
The discovery was part of the ScanPyramids project, launched in 2015 as a collaboration between major universities in France, Germany, Canada and Japan and a group of Egyptian experts.