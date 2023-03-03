WATCH | Tunnel discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid could hold secret to Khufu’s burial chamber.

Giant pipeline of new power projects could kill 6 stages of load shedding

State of disaster, electricity minister 'a gateway for ANC to loot money' - opposition parties

The DA and partners may try lie-detector tests to find councillors 'bribed' in Tshwane mayoral vote

Mabuza keeps R3m salary, VIP protection and other perks, despite not finishing term

Madonsela will testify on Monday after Mkhwebane inquiry changes decision

SEE | Actress Terry Pheto's 3-bedroom house was put on auction... but received no offers

BREAKING NEWS LIVE | Terry Pheto's 'Lotto' house to be auctioned, Pistorius' parole hearing in March

'An animal hero has fallen': Cape Town vet stabbed to death after confronting criminals

Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of relaxing reads, real-life stories, interviews, everyday tips, and expert insights.

Voting Booth

The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc George Russell None of the above. We're in for a surprise! Results