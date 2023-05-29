WATCH | Turkey elections: Erdogan sings, hands out cash... and other odd scenes at voting stations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his two-decade rule after winning a runoff election on Sunday.



Erdogan prevailed with 52.2% of the vote to secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 47.8%.

Despite beating Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan faces a tough task in the country that was hard hit by earthquakes which killed over 50 000.

But Erdogan, who will rule at least until 2028, was in fiery mood at a post-election rally in Istanbul.

One video showed him handing out cash to supporters gathered outside a polling station.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan handed out money to supporters outside the polling station where he cast his ballot in the runoff election https://t.co/DM7VCR8xW5 pic.twitter.com/4uqeIrattJ — Reuters (@Reuters) May 28, 2023

He again attacked Kilicdaroglu, accusing him and the opposition of siding with terrorists, without providing evidence.



He also returned to a familiar attack on the LGBTQ community.



