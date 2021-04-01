29m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Two Ecuadoran girls, aged 3 and 5, dropped over 4-metre-high US-Mexico border wall

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Two Ecuadoran girls, aged three and five, were lifted over and dropped from the top of a 4-metre-high wall marking the US-Mexican border.
  • Agents monitoring security cameras along the border saw the smuggler dropping the girls from the wall in the middle of the night.
  • The girls were picked up by US customs officers and taken to New Mexico to be medically evaluated, and remain in the agency's custody.

Washington – Two small Ecuadoran girls, aged three and five years old, were hoisted over and dropped from the top of a 4-metre wall marking the US-Mexican border in the middle of the night, before being picked up by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, the agency said on Wednesday.

CBP said in a statement:

On Tuesday evening, a Santa Teresa agent utilising camera technology observed a smuggler dropping two young children from the top of the approximately 14-foot-high (four-metre-high) border barrier.

The children were taken to a CBP station in Santa Teresa, New Mexico to be evaluated by medical personnel, and then were transported to a local hospital as a precaution. CBP said the girls remain in the agency's custody.

Chief patrol agent Gloria Chavez said in a statement:

I'm appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night.

Chavez said US agents are working with Mexican authorities to identify those responsible.

Increase in migrant arrivals

"If not for the vigilance of our agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours," Chavez said.

The US is facing an increase of migrant arrivals at the country's southern border, mostly Central Americans who say they are fleeing poverty and violence in their own countries.

Recently, there has been an average of 500 unaccompanied children crossing each day.

President Joe Biden's administration is facing growing pressure to confront the situation and criticisms about how the unaccompanied minors have been cared for while under US government custody.

According to official statistics, the Department of Health and Human Services had 12 918 migrant children in their care as of Tuesday, while CBP was responsible for the care of another 5 285.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usmexicosecurityimmigrants
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4577 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1368 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5639 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.21
(-0.8)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(-0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(-1.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.8)
Gold
1,718.62
(+0.7)
Silver
24.46
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,194.00
(+0.6)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,634.00
(+0.4)
All Share
67,152
(+1.0)
Top 40
61,532
(+1.1)
Financial 15
12,165
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
89,497
(+2.4)
Resource 10
66,684
(+0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo