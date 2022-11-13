11m ago

WATCH | Two WWII planes collide at Dallas air show in 'terrible tragedy'

  • Two historical aeroplanes crashed during an air show.
  • It is unclear whether anyone on board survived.
  • No spectators were injured.

Two World-War-II-era airplanes collided on Saturday at an air show in Dallas, US authorities said, with social media footage showing the aircraft crashing into each other and hitting the ground with a fiery explosion.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the two craft, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a smaller Bell P-63 Kingcobra, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Nor was it clear whether anyone survived the early afternoon crash, which occurred during the Wings Over Dallas Air show at Dallas Executive Airport.

While the number of casualties was not immediately known, "no spectators or others on the ground were reported injured", Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted.

Multiple videos posted on social media showed dramatic scenes of the smaller plane descending toward the lower-flying B-17, crashing into it.

READ | One police officer, four others die in Rand Airport crash

After the collision, the planes appeared to break up into several large pieces before crashing into the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.

This image obtained from the Twitter account @Goll
This image obtained from the Twitter account @GollyItsMollie, shows smoke rising from the crash after two planes collided.

The crash scattered debris across the airport grounds as well as on a nearby highway and strip mall, Johnson said.

The FAA said its agents and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident.

Johnson said:

As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an air show. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time.

The B-17, a four-engined bomber, played a major role in winning the air war against Germany in World War II. With a workhorse reputation, it became one of the most produced bombers ever.

The P-63 Kingcobra was a fighter aircraft developed during the same war by Bell Aircraft but it was used in combat only by the Soviet Air Force.

One of the last major crashes of a B-17 was on 2 October 2019, when seven people died in an accident at an airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

