31m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda deportation flight leaving

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • London's courts will hear two last-minute legal challenges on Monday to block the British government's controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.
  • Britain has agreed a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda in return for an initial payment of $148 million.
  • At least 30 individuals are scheduled to be removed on the first flight to Rwanda.

London's courts will hear two last-minute legal challenges on Monday to block the British government's controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda before the first removal flight scheduled to leave on Tuesday.

Britain has agreed a deal with Rwanda to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda in return for an initial payment of $148 million.

The deportation strategy is aimed at undermining people-smuggling networks, and stemming the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats from Europe.

At least 30 individuals are scheduled to be removed on the first flight to Rwanda. The government has not provided details of those selected for deportation, but charities say they include people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to press ahead with the policy despite the legal challenges and the alleged opposition from Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne.

The Court of Appeal will hear arguments from two human rights groups and a trade union on Monday after a judge refused their request for an injunction blocking the flight taking off. The judge said last week there was a "material public interest" in allowing the government to pursue the policy.

The High Court will separately hear arguments from Asylum Aid, a refugee charity, which launched a second legal challenge to stop the government flying refugees to Rwanda.

The charity said the government's plan to give asylum seekers seven days to obtain legal advice and to present their case to avoid deportation is flawed and unfair.

This case will be heard by the same judge who on Friday rejected the first request for an injunction.

Over the weekend, Prince Charles was reported by The Times newspaper to have privately described the government's policy as "appalling".

A spokesperson for Charles did not deny he had expressed personal opinions about the policy, but stressed that he remains "politically neutral".

Under Britain's unwritten constitution, the royal family are expected to avoid making political comments. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukrwandaeast africa
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 5436 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
5% - 502 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.08
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.5%
Gold
1,856.63
-0.8%
Silver
21.52
-1.7%
Palladium
1,900.50
-1.9%
Platinum
953.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
122.01
-0.9%
Top 40
60,161
-1.9%
All Share
66,502
-1.9%
Resource 10
71,366
-0.9%
Industrial 25
73,489
-2.4%
Financial 15
14,922
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

4h ago

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo