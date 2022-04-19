1h ago

WATCH | UK PM Johnson apologises to parliament for Covid-19 fine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday apologised to parliament for breaking Covid-19 rules with a gathering on his birthday after he was fined by the police last week.

Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined while parliament was on Easter recess.

Lawmakers will hold a vote on Thursday on whether Johnson should be investigated over claims he misled parliament by repeatedly saying he had followed Covid-19 rules.

"I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House (of Commons). As soon as I received the notice, I acknowledged the hurt and the anger, and I said that people had a right to expect better of their Prime Minister," Johnson told lawmakers, adding he had not initially realised the gathering breached Covid-19 rules.

"It did not occur to me then, or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on COVID strategy could amount to a breach of the rules. I repeat that was my mistake, and I apologise for it, unreservedly."

