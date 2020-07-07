7m ago

WATCH | UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

The UK sanctions target alleged perpetrators in the killings of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, as well as others from Myanmar and North Korea.
