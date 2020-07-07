WATCH | UK sanctions Russians and Saudis under new human rights powers

SA's universities need R1.8 billion to be Covid-19 ready

LIVE | 'Utterly unreasonable': Pharmacy chain fined for hiking mask prices during Covid-19 pandemic

Government winning court cases but losing public buy-in, say analysts

Two frontline City of Joburg officers die of 'Covid-19 related complications'

INFOGRAPHICS | SA breaches 200 000 coronavirus cases, with half of those coming in just 14 days

North West Cogta MEC Gordon Kegakilwe dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Chief Justice Mogoeng refuses to apologise for Israel comments: 'There will be no retraction'

All private preschools may open immediately, court rules

EXPLAINER | What we know about plans to bring back Gauteng's hard lockdown

