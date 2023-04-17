WATCH | Ukraine's war widows left all alone by the Russian invasion

- Warning: This video contains some images that may be disturbing to viewers.
When Olga Slyshyk's husband Mykhailo failed to call her on her birthday, she knew something was wrong. The next day she found out he was dead, killed whilst defending Soledar from Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region. More than a year after the invasion began, Slyshyk is among a growing number of Ukrainian women left widowed by war.
