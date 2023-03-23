WATCH | Ukrainian children who were taken by Russia reunited with families

Seventeen Ukrainian children who were sent to camps in Crimea by Russian officials were reunited with their families in Kyiv on Wednesday.
They are among thousands who were transferred to Russia or the regions it occupies.
