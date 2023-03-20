CBC speaks with Ukrainian soldier Roman Trokhymets about life as a sniper on the battlefield and the toll it's taking on him emotionally.
56m ago
Share
WATCH | Ukrainian soldier says fighting in Bakhmut is ‘horrible, but necessary'
0:00
Subscribers can listen to this article
CBC speaks with Ukrainian soldier Roman Trokhymets about life as a sniper on the battlefield and the toll it's taking on him emotionally.
Next on News24
Former Taiwan president Ma to make historic trip to China
1h ago
heading
descriptionusername