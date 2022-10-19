23m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | UK’s Liz Truss faces down hostile MPs, refuses to resign

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she is a fighter, not a quitter, as she faces down a hostile opposition and fury from her own party over her botched economic plan.
  • She admitted to Parliament that she made mistakes during her tenure as Prime Minister.
  • A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss’ government announced on 23 September sparked turmoil in financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of UK government borrowing.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faces down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.

Truss on Wednesday attended her first session of Prime Minister’s Questions since newly appointed chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by her new government less than a month ago.

She apologised to Parliament and admitted she made mistakes during her short tenure as the United Kingdom’s head of government.

Some politicians shouted “Resign!” as she spoke.

Asked by the opposition Labour Party’s leader, Keir Starmer, “Why is she still here?” Truss retorted: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”

Botched plan

A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss’ government announced on 23 September sparked turmoil in financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of UK government borrowing.

The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pensions at risk.


Under intense political and economic pressure, Truss last week fired her ally Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, replacing him with Cabinet veteran Hunt.

On Monday, Hunt scrapped almost all of Truss’s tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts.

He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on October 31.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly urged Conservatives to give Truss another chance, saying “mistakes happen”.

“What you’ve got to do is recognise when they’ve happened and have humility to make changes when you see things didn’t go right,” he said.

‘Triple lock’

Also on Wednesday, Truss told the parliament she was committed to increasing state pensions in line with the level of inflation, but she declined to give the same reassurance for welfare payments and foreign aid.

Asked if Truss had ditched the policy, known as the triple lock because it increases publicly funded pensions by the highest of earnings, inflation or 2.5 percent, she told the House of Commons she remained fully committed to it.


“We have been clear in our manifesto that we will maintain the triple lock, and I am completely committed to it, so is the chancellor (finance minister),” she told politicians.

Asked if the same reassurance could be given for welfare benefit payments, Truss said the country had helped the poorest by providing energy subsidies and that it would always help the most vulnerable.

Asked about the country’s foreign aid budget, Truss said more details would be set out in due course.

Britain cut a longstanding policy of spending 0.7 percent of economic output on foreign aid during the pandemic, reducing it to 0.5 percent.

‘Confidence motion’

Truss faces another test in parliament later when MPs vote on an opposition Labour Party motion seeking to ban fracking for shale gas – a policy Truss recently greenlit.

Conservative Party whips said the vote would be treated as “a confidence motion in the government”, meaning the government would fall if the motion passed.

The Conservatives’ 70-plus majority makes that unlikely, but the vote will be closely watched for signs of dissent about Truss’s leadership.

Under Conservative Party rules, Truss is safe from a leadership challenge for a year, but the rules can be changed if enough members of parliament want it.

Some Conservative politicians also believe Truss could be forced to resign if the party agrees on a successor. As yet, there is no frontrunner.


Truss’s defeated Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and popular defence secretary Ben Wallace all have supporters, as does Hunt, who many see as the de facto prime minister already.

Some even favour the return of Boris Johnson, who was removed in the summer after becoming enmeshed in ethics scandals.

Cleverly said he understood why colleagues were angry, but added: “That’s an emotional response, it’s not a plan.

“What I’m not convinced by – far, far from convinced by – is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another prime minister, will either convince the British people that we’re thinking about them rather than ourselves, or convince the markets to stay calm and ensure things like those bond yields and gilt yields start coming back down,” the foreign secretary told Sky News.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liz trussuk
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3300 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
41% - 7826 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 165 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
40% - 7603 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,636.36
-1.0%
Silver
18.47
-1.4%
Palladium
2,003.50
-0.8%
Platinum
898.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
90.03
-1.8%
Top 40
59,047
-1.3%
All Share
65,472
-1.3%
Resource 10
60,269
-1.9%
Industrial 25
79,225
-2.2%
Financial 15
14,872
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

18 Oct

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo