48m ago

Share

WATCH | UK's Sunak apologises to LGBT military veterans over ban

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Rishi Sunak apologised to LGBT military veterans who endured sexual abuse, violence, bullying and harassment while serving in the armed forces.
  • This follows the publication of an independent review on Wednesday that examined the testimonies of LGBT veterans who served before a ban on homosexuality was lifted in 2000. 
  • Sunak told a full House of Commons chamber that the ban was an "appalling failure of the British state".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised on Wednesday to LGBT military veterans who endured sexual abuse, violence, bullying and harassment while serving in the armed forces before a ban on homosexuality was lifted in 2000.

Britain lifted the ban only after the European Court of Human Rights rejected an argument that it was needed to protect morale and fighting power amongst its troops, saying the policy had violated human rights.

Prior to that, many gay people had sought to hide their sexuality or risk being discharged from the armed forces.

An independent review was launched last year to examine the testimonies of LGBT veterans who served between 1967 and 2000 to recognise the impact of the policies. The review was published on Wednesday.

READ | Swatch sues Malaysia over seizure of LGBTQ pride watches

Sunak told a full House of Commons chamber on Wednesday that the ban had been an "appalling failure of the British state".

He said: 

As today’s report makes clear, in that period many endured the most horrific sexual abuse and violence, homophobic bullying and harassment while bravely serving this country. On behalf of the British state, I apologise.

The report said a public call for evidence had led to more than 1 120 responses being submitted, including about 300 from veterans who were dismissed or discharged because of LGBT same-sex sexual acts and homosexual orientation.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said the review had shone a light on "a shameful and unacceptable historical chapter in our Armed Forces history."

In a statement to parliament, Wallace said the review had made 49 recommendations for the government, including enhanced healthcare provisions for LGBT veterans and a financial award.

ALSO READ | 'I was really disgusted': Hate, disinformation against LGBTQ grows in the US

The government accepted the vast majority of those recommendations in principle and would respond in full after parliament's summer break, he said.

Homosexuality was decriminalised in 1967 in England and Wales, and throughout the entire United Kingdom in the early 1980s.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakuklgbtqigay rightsmilitary veterans
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC2?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ai tog! It's the end of an era
34% - 531 votes
Shocked that people still watched it
66% - 1031 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

2h ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

4h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.06
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.07
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
978.59
-0.5%
Palladium
1,309.32
+0.0%
Gold
1,976.06
-0.1%
Silver
25.16
+0.4%
Brent Crude
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,729
-0.2%
All Share
76,974
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,620
-0.7%
Industrial 25
105,188
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,795
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

5h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo