56m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | UN doing all it can to make evacuation from Ukrainian steel plant possible - Guterres

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after talks in Kyiv on Thursday that his organisation was doing all it could to enable the evacuation of a steel plant where fighters and civilians are holed up in the city of Mariupol.

"At the present moment I can only tell you we are doing everything we can to make it happen. I’m not going to enter into any comment that could undermine that possibility," he said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky said: "I trust and believe - just as many relatives of those people who are blocked in Azovstal (steel plant) do - that the Secretary-General and we will be able to have a successful result."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unantonio guterresvoldymyr zelenskyrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 8803 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3821 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.02
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,895.73
+0.5%
Silver
23.21
-0.4%
Palladium
2,232.69
+1.0%
Platinum
923.06
+0.5%
Brent Crude
105.32
+0.3%
Top 40
64,552
+1.9%
All Share
71,535
+1.8%
Resource 10
75,054
+3.5%
Industrial 25
79,120
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,453
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo