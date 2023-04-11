WATCH | Unprecedented hailstorm blocks roads in Saudi Arabia

The city of Al-Baha in western Saudi Arabia has been transformed after a heavy hailstorm hit the region on Monday, dropping as much as one metre of hailstones in some areas.

Videos show snowplows hard at work as the local authorities tried to free blocked vehicles and clear the roads so that people could go about their daily business. The severe weather in the region also included heavy rain and flooding which resulted in road closures.

Authorities have urged residents and motorists to exercise caution given the intensity of the weather and cold in the region.