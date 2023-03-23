WATCH | Untouchable? Why Elon Musk is a big headache for the US government

Between Twitter, Starlink, SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk's clout and unilateral decision making has made him a big headache for US President Joe Biden.

Since buying Twitter in October for $44 billion, Musk now controls five companies sprawling across the transportation, aerospace, health, telecommunications and social-media sectors. All of them intersect with government to varying degrees, giving the billionaire unmatched global clout.

Within the Biden administration, some top officials fear that between his business empire, his vast wealth and his political alliances, Musk, 51, is close to untouchable.



