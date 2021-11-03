49m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | US begins vaccinating its youngest against Covid-19

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The United States on Wednesday started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19, with roughly 28 million school-age kids now eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE shot for broad use in that age group after a panel of outside advisers voted in favor of it.

While about 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, children under 12 have not yet been eligible for shots.

The Delta variant of the virus has led to thousands of children being hospitalised and they make up 25% of US cases.

The vaccine, shown to be more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in children, offers an avenue for fewer quarantines or school closures and more freedoms.

"I think it's going to make the issue of schools much easier, much safer," White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

The US government is sending 15 million Covid-19 vaccines for children to distribution centers around the country, and while some vaccinations will be given as soon as Wednesday, shots will be more widely available starting the week of 8 November.

The shots will be available at pediatrician's offices, children's hospitals and pharmacies. The big national pharmacy chains, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health, will have them starting this weekend.

The federal government has purchased 50 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine to be deployed, US officials said this week.

Pfizer's shot for younger children contains a lower 10-microgram dose of vaccine than the 30 micrograms given to those aged 12 and older.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday. So far, only Pfizer's shot has been authorised for use in the United States for those under the age of 12. A few other countries, including China, are already vaccinating children

Moderna Inc said on Sunday it would delay filing its request for an emergency use authorisation for its vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 while the FDA reviews safety data in connection with its application for 12- to 17-year olds.

The states with the highest adult vaccination rates against Covid-19 are also preparing bigger pushes to get children inoculated than states where hesitancy remains strong, potentially widening the gaps in protection nationwide, public health officials and experts said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a new vaccine incentive aimed at kids that will offer two tickets for events at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for getting vaccinated at the arena.

Still, it remains unclear how parents will react. Many people who have been vaccinated themselves are more divided over whether or not to vaccinate their own younger children given that severe Covid-19 is much less common for them.

While the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been used in more than 400 million people, there is no long-term data yet for its use in adults or children.

California, New York and Washington state, all led by Democratic governors who have promoted vaccination and mask-wearing during the pandemic, are setting up mobile sites and high-volume vaccination clinics for children, spokespeople for the public health departments of those states said.

California has also mandated that school-age children get a Covid-19 vaccine once their age group is eligible, a measure being considered in New York and Washington.

Republican state governors have largely resisted measures such as mask mandates or vaccine requirements in workplaces, schools and public venues.

More than a dozen states, including Florida and Texas, have tried to block schools from imposing such requirements themselves.

"The best-case scenario would be everyone ... did their best to get the age group vaccinated because it's going to protect their younger siblings, their older relatives and people who just don't respond well to these vaccines," said Pamela Zeitlin, the chair of the department of pediatrics at National Jewish Health, a hospital in Colorado.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerusvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 2557 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.09
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.88
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,765.95
-1.2%
Silver
23.28
-0.8%
Palladium
2,002.50
-0.7%
Platinum
1,029.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
84.72
+0.0%
Top 40
61,877
+1.2%
All Share
68,587
+1.2%
Resource 10
63,352
+1.4%
Industrial 25
89,792
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,242
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo