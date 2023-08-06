WATCH | US cop jumps onto runaway boat going 64km/h... and stops it

A Florida deputy sheriff performed a stunt straight out of the movies when he jumped onto a runaway boat going more than 64km/h... and brought it to a stop.



According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's office, the deputies responded to the call to assist the US Coast Guard after the man driving the boat fell overboard. While a good samaritan rescued the man, the vessel continued to speed along.

After initial attempts to stop the boat were unsuccessful, the deputies managed to match its speed in their boat, so that one of them could jump across and stop it.



