A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing states ahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

A tally by the US Elections Project show that more than 95 million Americans had cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election by Monday. Just a day before Election Day, the record-breaking number is equal to 69% of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election.

