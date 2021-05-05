1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | US ex-cop convicted of Floyd murder seeks new trial

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Derek Chauvin has asked for a new trial on claims of jury and prosecution misconduct.
  • Chauvin who will be sentenced in June faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of George Floyd's murder.
  • His lawyer has argued that he did not get a fair trial due to the publicity around the case.

Derek Chauvin, the white ex-policeman convicted of murdering African-American man George Floyd, asked Tuesday for a new trial on claims of jury and prosecution misconduct.

The 45-year-old - who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes in Minneapolis - faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty last month in a case that prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson argued that his client did not get a fair trial due to publicity around the case, court and prosecution errors, as well as "race-based pressure" on the jury.

He also alleges that jurors should have been isolated during the trial and that the case could only get a fair hearing in a different place.

"The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings," Nelson wrote.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family, fiercely opposed the motion on Twitter: "No. No. No. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty."

The filing came as the impartiality of a juror in the case has been called into question after a photo surfaced of him at an anti-racism rally.

Legal experts had said Chauvin's defense attorney could potentially use the photo of juror Brandon Mitchell as grounds to appeal the verdict, though the matter was not mentioned in Tuesday's pleading.

- High bar for jury misconduct -

In the photo, Mitchell, a 31-year-old Black man, is wearing a T-shirt with a picture of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr on it, as well as the words "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" and the letters "BLM" for Black Lives Matter.

Mitchell is one of only two jurors who have publicly identified themselves since the high-profile trial.

In a questionnaire, potential jurors were asked if they had taken part in any of the protests against police brutality that followed Floyd's 25 May, 2020 death.

Mitchell said he had not and could serve impartially. He told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the photo was taken at a march he attended in Washington in August 2020 to mark the anniversary of Martin Luther King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Jeffrey Frederick, a jury selection expert, said Mitchell's answer may be "technically correct" since the Washington event was billed as a commemoration.

"It'll be up to the judge to conduct questioning and to make a determination as to whether or not he felt that this juror was biased and, possibly, had lied during the course of voir dire or on the juror questionnaire," Frederick told AFP.

The judge would then decide whether it "reaches a standard for affecting the outcome of the trial," he said.

"The bar is high in terms of misconduct and the granting of a new trial," he added. "Such determinations are rare."

Steve Tuller, another jury selection expert, agreed.

"Judges do not want to declare mistrials, particularly in a case where there has been a verdict and given the special circumstances of this case," Tuller said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinus
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3037 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2841 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.36
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.23
(-0.9)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,784.47
(+0.3)
Silver
26.47
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,226.50
(-1.0)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,973.11
(-0.4)
All Share
67,346
(+1.8)
Top 40
61,537
(+1.9)
Financial 15
12,357
(+2.2)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo