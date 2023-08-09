WATCH | US motorist faces charges after crashing vehicle into second floor of house

A motorist was hospitalised after he allegedly "intentionally" crashed into the second floor of a home in Pennsylvania, in the United States.



According to Fox News, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the driver's side of the vehicle lodged into a second-floor room.

The motorist was transported to hospital while rescue crews worked for three hours to remove the vehicle and help cover the damaged parts of the house. No one else was injured.

The Washington Post reported that charges were pending against man, Evan Miller, 20, after the Pennsylvania State Police determined that the crash was not an accident but a result "of the driver attempting to inflict self-harm due to a mental health episode".

Authorities investigating the crash believe Miller hit a culvert next to the house that caused the car to go airborne.



