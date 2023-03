You've probably heard of the movie Cocaine Bear.

Now, officials in Ohio are dealing with a case where a rescued exotic cat was high on cocaine.

The cat, which is native to Sub-Saharan Africa and is illegal to own in the US, jumped out of a man's car and went right up a tree as the man was being arrested, Fox 10 reported.

It is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

