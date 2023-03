A principal at a charter school in Oak Hill in Florida stepped down after she allegedly wrote a $100 000 cheque (about R1.8 million) with school funds to a person she believed to be Elon Musk.



The cheque was stopped before it was cashed, Fox 35 reported.

Dr Jan McGee has served at Burns Science and Technology Charter School for 12 years.

At the most recent board meeting, tensions rose as three members of the administration filed their resignations in light of the incident.